April 26 (Reuters) - Macerich Co:

* THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE MACERICH COMPANY

* SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018