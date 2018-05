BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Provides Information Related To Future Financial Reporting, Outlook

May 2 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp:

* THOMSON REUTERS PROVIDES INFORMATION RELATED TO ITS FUTURE FINANCIAL REPORTING AND OUTLOOK

* THOMSON REUTERS - PROVIDED INFORMATION RELATED TO FUTURE FINANCIAL REPORTING IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED DEAL TO SELL MAJORITY INTEREST IN F&R BUSINESS

* THOMSON REUTERS - F&R TO BE REPORTED AS DISCONTINUED OPERATION IN ONGOING 2018 RESULTS BEGINNING WITH Q1 RESULTS AND CONTINUING THROUGH CLOSING DATE OF DEAL

* THOMSON REUTERS - EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS AND WILL MAKE INVESTMENTS IN 2018 AND 2019 IN ONGOING THOMSON REUTERS BUSINESS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONAL SEPARATION OF F&R FROM REST OF CO