BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Q2 adjusted EPS $0.60

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp

* Thomson Reuters reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue ‍$2.78​ billion, up 2 percent before currency

* Says ‍based on its first-half results, company raised its full-year 2017 outlook for several metrics​

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 IFRS earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* F&R unit Q2 recurring revenue grew 1 percent due to an annual price increase and positive net sales

* says ‍reaffirmed its full-year outlook for revenue growth and free cash flow​

* Q2 Corporate & Other costs at adjusted EBITDA level were $62 million versus $78 million in prior-year period

* Including depreciation and amortization of software, co expects full-year Corporate & Other costs to be about $280 million

* ‍In 2017, expects low single-digit revenue growth​, at constant currency

* In 2017, expects ‍adjusted eps of $2.40 - $2.45, up from previous guidance of $2.35​, at constant currency

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $11.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Raised its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS​

* Qtrly revenue from Financial & Risk business $‍1.52​ billion, up 2 percent before currency

* Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith says “encouraging to see continued improvement in underlying operating performance”

* In 2017, expects ‍adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 29.3 percent - 30.3 percent, at constant currency​

* Qtrly revenue from Legal business $‍842​ million, up 1 percent before currency

* Qtrly revenue from Tax & Accounting business $‍350​ million, up 8 percent before currency

* Qtrly revenue from Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News) business $‍74​ million, down 5 percent before currency

* Sees 2017 ‍free cash flow between $0.9 billion and $1.2 billion, at constant currency, reflecting Q4 2016 charge payments, pension contribution and sale of IP & Science business​