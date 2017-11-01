FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Q3 adjusted EPS ‍$0.68​
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in 6 minutes

BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Q3 adjusted EPS ‍$0.68​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp

* Thomson reuters reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.68​

* Q3 IFRS earnings per share ‍$0.46​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $2.79​ billion, up 1 percent at constant currency

* F&R unit q3 recurring revenue ‍grew 1%​

* Q3 revenue view $2.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 ‍Corporate & Other costs at adjusted EBITDA level were $79 million versus $61 million in prior-year period​

* Qtrly revenue from Financial & Risk business $‍1.54​ billion, up 1 percent at constant currency

* Expects to achieve high end of its full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance

* Qtrly revenue from Legal business $‍843​ million, up 1 percent at constant currency

* ‍Including depreciation and amortization of software, sees fy Corporate & Other costs to be about $290 million

* Qtrly revenue from Tax & Accounting business $‍341​ million, up 5 percent at constant currency

* Based on results of first nine months of year, co reaffirmed its full-year outlook at constant currency

* Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith says “‍despite lower than expected revenue growth for quarter, margins continue to improve”

* Qtrly revenue from Corporate & Other (including Reuters News) business $‍73​ million, down 1 percent at constant currency

* In 2017 expects ‍low single-digit revenue growth​, at constant currency

* Thomson Reuters Corp CEO Jim Smith says “‍our most promising growth initiatives are performing well​”

* In 2017 expects ‍adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 29.3 pct - 30.3 pct​, at constant currency

* 2017 ‍adjusted EPS target is $2.40 - $2.45, which is now forecast to be at top of this range​, at constant currency

* Sees 2017 ‍free cash flow between $0.9 billion and $1.2 billion, at constant currency, reflecting Q4 2016 charge payments, pension contribution and sale of IP & Science business​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
