BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of ‍$0.60​

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp:

* THOMSON REUTERS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.60​

* Q4 IFRS EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.81​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.345 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON MARCH 15, 2018

* QTRLY REVENUE ‍$2.94​ BILLION, UP 1 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.95 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM FINANCIAL & RISK BUSINESS ‍$1.55​ BILLION, UP 1 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM LEGAL BUSINESS $‍881​ MILLION, UP 1 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* F&R UNIT QTRLY RECURRING REVENUES WERE UNCHANGED

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM TAX & ACCOUNTING BUSINESS $‍443​ MILLION, UP 6 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* QTRLY CORPORATE & OTHER COSTS AT ADJUSTED EBITDA LEVEL WERE $77 MILLION COMPARED TO $81 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM CORPORATE & OTHER (INCLUDING REUTERS NEWS) BUSINESS $‍75​ MILLION, DOWN 5 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* ‍CURRENT-YEAR PERIOD REFLECTED $304 MILLION OF TAX BENEFITS FROM ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​

* SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK WHEN IT REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN EARLY MAY

* SAYS ‍FINANCIAL & RISK UNIT WILL BE CLASSIFIED AS A DISCONTINUED OPERATION FOR 2018 REPORTING PURPOSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: