Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thonburi Healthcare Group PCL:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 462.4 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 347.6 MILLION BAHT

* FY REVENUE FROM HOSPITAL OPERATIONS 6.75 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 5.79 BILLION BAHT

* TO PAY DIVIDENDS FOR OPERATING RESULTS OF YEAR 2019 AT RATE OF BAHT 0.40 PER SHARE