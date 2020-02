Feb 26 (Reuters) - Thong Guan Industries Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 17.9 MILLION RGT

* FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 9 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 18.2 MILLION RGT

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS AFFECTED SALES ACTIVITIES OF GROUP DUE TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS Source ( bit.ly/2SYouwn) Further company coverage: