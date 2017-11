BRIEF-Thor Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.43

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc:

* THOR ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.43

* Q1 SALES $2.23 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.99 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.84 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED RECREATIONAL VEHICLE BACKLOGS UP 69.9% TO $3.58 BILLION​

* - ‍ WILL BE FACING TOUGHER YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARATIVES DURING SECOND HALF OF FISCAL YEAR

* - ‍ “WE ARE STILL EXPERIENCING A TIGHT LABOR MARKET IN NORTHERN INDIANA”​

* SAYS‍ BEGINNING TO SEE SOME INFLATIONARY PRICE INCREASES IN CERTAIN RAW MATERIAL AND COMMODITY-BASED COMPONENTS​