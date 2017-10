Sept 27 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc

* Thor announces record results for fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $2.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.93 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion

* Consolidated RV backlog on July 31, 2017 was $2.33 billion, up 94.8% from $1.20 billion on July 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: