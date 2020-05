BRIEF-Thor Industries Says Production Facility In UK Is Expected To Open In Mid-June

May 29 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc:

* THOR INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL UPDATES

* THOR INDUSTRIES - THROUGHOUT LATE-APRIL AND MAY, THOR’S COMPANIES IN NORTH AMERICA & EUROPE RESUMED OPERATIONS

* THOR INDUSTRIES INC - PRODUCTION FACILITY IN UK IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN MID-JUNE

* THOR INDUSTRIES - PRIOR TO ONSET OF COVID-19, CO EXPERIENCED STRONG EARLY START TO SELLING SEASON

* THOR INDUSTRIES - DEALER INVENTORY LEVELS WERE APPROPRIATE FOR SPRING SEASON PRIOR TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* THOR INDUSTRIES - AS CO BEGIN TO EXIT GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS, CO NOW EXPERIENCING STRONGER DEMAND FROM INDEPENDENT DEALER BASE

* THOR INDUSTRIES - WITHIN U.S. DEALERS ARE EXPERIENCING LOW INVENTORY LEVELS OF SOME PRODUCTS

* THOR INDUSTRIES - INCREASING PRODUCTION VOLUMES WHERE NEEDED TO ADDRESS HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED DEALER DEMAND

* THOR INDUSTRIES - COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYED MEMBERS WHO HAD SALARY CUTS WILL RETURN TO THEIR ORIGINAL TERMS BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, 2020

* THOR INDUSTRIES INC - Q3 RESULTS WERE CERTAINLY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* THOR INDUSTRIES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMPENSATION WILL ALSO RETURN TO THEIR ORIGINAL TERMS

* THOR INDUSTRIES INC - REPAYING $250 MILLION DRAW BASED ON INCREASED CONFIDENCE IN OUTLOOK