BRIEF-Thor Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.52

March 9 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc:

* THOR ANNOUNCES NET SALES OF $2 BILLION, IMPROVED GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AND HIGHER BACKLOG FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q2 SALES $2.0 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.82 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.70 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY PRODUCTION SHUTDOWNS AT ANY OF OUR FACILITIES IN U.S. OR EUROPE AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS

* EUROPEAN RV BACKLOG WAS $1.14 BILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2020

* DO NOT EXPECT CORONAVIRUS TO DELAY START-UP OF CO’S NEWLY ANNOUNCED HYMER USA FACILITY

* STILL FORECASTING CALENDAR 2020 N. AMERICAN RETAIL SALES TO BE FLAT TO MODESTLY DOWN AT THIS POINT IN SELLING SEASON

* HAVE NOT SEEN ANY REDUCTION OF DEALER ORDERS NOR ANY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON RETAIL SALES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* THOR INDUSTRIES -Q2 FISCAL 2020 EARNINGS INCLUDE UNFAVORABLE IMPACT OF TWO NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES TOTALING $0.15 PER DILUTED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: