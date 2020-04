BRIEF-Thorn Group Announces Permanent Closure Of 62 Radio Rentals Stores And Selected Warehouses

April 23 (Reuters) - Thorn Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES PERMANENT CLOSURE OF 62 RADIO RENTALS STORES AND SELECTED WAREHOUSES

* CLOSURES WILL RESULT IN REDUNDANCIES OF ABOUT 300 CASUAL AND FULL TIME STAFF

* CLOSURES AND REDUNDANCIES WILL BE UNDERTAKEN OVER NEXT THREE MONTHS

* WILL EXPAND ONLINE PRESENCE & UNDERTAKE RUN-DOWN OF RADIO RENTALS’ LOAN BOOK

* COVID-19 CAUSING INCREASED ARREARS IN BOTH RADIO RENTALS & THORN BUSINESS FINANCE AND WILL RESULT IN CORRESPONDING WRITE-OFFS

* THORN WILL UNDERTAKE RUN-DOWN OF RADIO RENTALS' LOAN BOOK, WORTH ABOUT $123 MILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2020