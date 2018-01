Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thorn Group Ltd:

* REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS COMMISSION

* CIVIL PENALTY OF $2 MILLION WILL BE PAYABLE, SUBJECT TO FINAL DECISION OF FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA

* ‍TAPL HAS OFFERED, AND ASIC HAS ACCEPTED, AN ENFORCEABLE UNDERTAKING​

* ‍TOTAL REMEDIATION WILL BE ABOUT $6.1 MILLION​

* SETTLEMENT IN RESPECT OF HISTORIC BREACHES OF ITS RESPONSIBLE LENDING OBLIGATIONS IN ITS CONSUMER LEASING DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: