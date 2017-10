Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thorn Group Ltd

* ‍Expects its half-year profit after tax to be around $11 million and its full year profit after tax to be in range of $17 to $20 million​

* ‍Weakness in performance due mostly to challenges faced by thorn group's radio rentals consumer leasing division​