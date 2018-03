March 22 (Reuters) - Thorn Group Ltd:

* FY CASH PROFIT AFTER TAX TO BE IN RANGE OF $17 MILLION TO $20 MILLION

* ‍ADVISES THAT RADIO RENTAL’S INSTALLATION VOLUMES WERE 27% LOWER THAN PRIOR PERIOD​

* EXPECTS CASH PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 31 MARCH 2018 YEAR END TO BE AROUND LOWER END OF GUIDANCE

* PROFITS NEXT YEAR WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LESS THAN YEAR ENDING MARCH 2018​