BRIEF-Thorn Group Withdraws FY Earnings Guidance

April 3 (Reuters) - Thorn Group Ltd:

* REVIEW OF DEBTS NOW CONCLUDED WITH ADDITIONAL $12.8 MILLION OF DEBTS BEING WRITTEN OFF OR FULLY PROVIDED FOR IN FY ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* FY EARNINGS GUIDANCE HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN AND COMPANY IS NOT IN POSITION TO PROVIDE EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* ALONG WITH IMPACT OF LOSS GIVEN DEFAULT PERCENTAGE FROM WRITE OFFS, TO INCUR ADDITIONAL LOSS EXPENSE OF $7.5 MILLION AFTER TAX

* ADDITIONAL PROFIT & LOSS EXPENSE WILL INCREASE CO'S LOSS FOR FY