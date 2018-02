Feb 14 (Reuters) - THQ NORDIC AB:

* THQ NORDIC ACQUIRES KOCH MEDIA GMBH

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION AMOUNTS TO EUR 121 MILLION ON A CASH AND DEBT FREE BASIS

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION EQUIVALENT TO AN EQUITY VALUE OF EUR 91.5 MILLION.

* ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE LATER TODAY, I.E. ON 14 FEBRUARY 2018​