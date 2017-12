Dec 12 (Reuters) - Thrace Plastics Co Sa:

* SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARY THRACE POLYFILMS SIGNS A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRES E.VI.SAK.

* THE OBJECTIVE IS PRODUCTION OF POLYETHYLENE-BASED PLASTIC SACKS UTILIZED IN PACKAGING OF FERTILIZERS

* PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF E.VI.SAK. ACCOUNTS FOR 26 MILLION PLASTIC SACKS AND FILMS ON ANNUAL BASIS Source text : bit.ly/2iXF8JR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)