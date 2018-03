March 23 (Reuters) - THRACE PLASTICS CO SA:

* SAYS COMMENCEMENT OF MARKET MAKING ACTIVITY ON THE COMPANY’S SHARES

* SAYS APPOINTS ALPHA FINANCE INVESTMENT SERVICES AS MARKET MAKER OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES‍​

* SAYS APPOINTS EUROBANK EQUITIES S.A. AS MARKET MAKER OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES‍​

* SAYS MONDAY, 26 MARCH 2018, AS DATE FOR BEGINNING OF MARKET MAKING ACTIVITY FOR BOTH MARKET MAKERS Source text : bit.ly/2DP1R2v Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)