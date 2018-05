BRIEF-Three Arch's Shares Of AcelRx Stock Acquired In Transaction Led By Leerink Revelation Partners And Industry Ventures

May 23 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* THREE ARCH’S SHARES OF ACELRX COMMON STOCK ACQUIRED IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION LED BY LEERINK REVELATION PARTNERS AND INDUSTRY VENTURES

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NO CHANGES WERE MADE TO COMPOSITION OR SIZE OF ACELRX’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS - ALL OF CO’S SHARES OWNED BY THREE ARCH ACQUIRED BY INVESTORS LED BY LEERINK REVELATION PARTNERS, INDUSTRY VENTURES

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE REMAINING KEY MILESTONES THIS YEAR

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - THREE ARCH FUNDS IN DISSOLUTION PROCESS AND ARE EACH FINALIZING LIQUIDATION OF THEIR ENTIRE RESPECTIVE PORTFOLIOS

* ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - THREE ARCH FUNDS REMAINING ASSETS COMPRISED OF 9.4 MILLION SHARES IN AGGREGATE ACROSS ALL OF FUNDS