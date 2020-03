BRIEF-Three Biogen employees test positive for coronavirus

March 6 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN INC - FOLLOWING MEETING WITH BIOGEN EMPLOYEES IN BOSTON LAST WEEK, A NUMBER OF ATTENDEES REPORTED VARYING DEGREES OF FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS

* BIOGEN INC - SOME ATTENDEES FROM CO’S MEETING HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED WITH INFLUENZA AND 3 ATTENDEES HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 TO DATE

* BIOGEN - IN AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, ALL BOSTON MEETING ATTENDEES, WITH OR WITHOUT FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS, DIRECTED TO WORK FROM HOME FOR TWO WEEKS

* BIOGEN- TAKING PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES IN MITIGATING SPREAD OF ILLNESS – INCLUDING RESTRICTING TRAVEL THROUGH END OF MARCH