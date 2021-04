BRIEF-Three Patients Who Had Blood Clots After J&J’s Covid-19 Vaccine Remain Hospitalized: U.S. CDC

April 14 (Reuters) -

* THREE OF SIX PATIENTS WHO HAD BLOOD CLOTS AFTER J&J’S COVID-19 VACCINE REMAIN HOSPITALIZED: U.S. CDC PRESENTATION

* NO CASES OF BRAIN CLOTS OR CVST OBSERVED WITH J&J’S EBOLA AND RSV VACCINE: J&J PRESENTATION

* J&J HAS NOT SEEN ANY CASES OF BRAIN BLOOD CLOTS IN ITS TWO-DOSE TRIAL OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE: COMPANY SLIDES

* FDA SCIENTIST TELLS CDC GROUP THAT BELIEVES RISK OF J&J COVID-19 VACCINE COULD BE MANAGED WITH WARNING STATEMENTS