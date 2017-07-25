FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Three U.S. state treasurers ask McKesson to help address opioid epidemic
July 25, 2017 / 4:13 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Three U.S. state treasurers ask McKesson to help address opioid epidemic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - State Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia:

* State Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia send letter to McKesson Corp to help address heroin and opioid epidemic

* State Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania, West Virginia ask McKesson to change company bylaws to provide for an independent board chair - letter

* Treasurers of Illinois, Pennsylvania, West Virginia ask McKesson to connect executive compensation with progress in combating opioid epidemic - letter

* Should McKesson not act upon request, treasurers will re-evaluate state’s investment position in company Source text - (bit.ly/2uxBAmk)

