May 10 (Reuters) - THRIVE GLOBAL :

* THRIVE GLOBAL CLOSES SERIES B EXTENSION WITH $43 MILLION RAISED TO DATE, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS’ KEVIN DURANT, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS ENTERPRISES AND JEFFREY KATZENBERG’S WNDRCO AMONG NEW FUNDERS

* THRIVE GLOBAL - CLOSED EXTENSION OF SERIES B FUNDING ROUND WITH NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERS, RAISED $43 MILLION AT $121.5 MILLION VALUATION Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)