BRIEF-Thrombogenics Announces Positive Preclinical Data On THR-149

April 6 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* ANNOUNCES THAT POSITIVE PRECLINICAL DATA ON PLASMA KALLIKREIN (PKAL) INHIBITORS IN DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA (DME) HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED IN JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

* POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF PKAL INHIBITORS ON TISSUE EDEMA SUPPORTS THEIR DEVELOPMENT AS POSSIBLE TREATMENTS FOR DME AND DR VIA A VEGF-INDEPENDENT MECHANISM

* PRECLINICAL STUDY CONFIRMED THAT BICYCLIC PEPTIDES HAVE NANOMOLAR TO PICOMOLAR POTENCIES, ARE STABLE IN BIOLOGICAL MATRICES AND REPORTED PROLONGED RETENTION IN EYE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)