BRIEF-Thrombogenics Discontinues Patient Recruitment In Its Phase II CIRCLE Study

Dec 8 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* PATIENT ENROLMENT IN PHASE II CIRCLE STUDY EVALUATING THR-409 (OCRIPLASMIN) FOR NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY (NPDR) DISCONTINUED DUE TO SLOW RECRUITMENT RATE

* DECISION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* DATA FROM STUDY WILL BE ANALYZED AND SHARED WITH SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY VIA A PUBLICATION IN LATE 2018/EARLY 2019

* THROMBOGENICS WILL FOLLOW-UP WITH EVERY PATIENT INCLUDED IN STUDY, AS APPROPRIATE

* RESOURCES EARMARKED FOR CIRCLE STUDY TO BE RE-ALLOCATED TO PROGRESS NEW DRUG CANDIDATES CURRENTLY BEING EXPLORED INTO CLINIC IN 2018