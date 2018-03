BRIEF-Thrombogenics FY Operating Result Turns To Profit Of 23.3 Million Euros

March 15 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* TOTAL CASH & INVESTMENTS AT EUR 115.7 MILLION ON JANUARY 18, 2018

* ON THR-317: INITIAL TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR PHASE I/II STUDY IN DME ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE REPORTED BY END OF Q1 2018

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 23.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THR-687 IS EXPECTED TO ENTER CLINIC AROUND MID-2018

* ON THR-149: IS EXPECTED TO ENTER THE CLINIC IN H1 2018

* IN 2017, THROMBOGENICS HAD TOTAL INCOME OF EUR 9.1 MILLION

* IN 2017, THROMBOGENICS’ RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AMOUNTED TO EUR 23.2 MILLION

* IN 2017, THROMBOGENICS MADE NET PROFIT OF EUR 22.6 MILLION

* HAD, AT END OF DECEMBER 2017, EUR 115.7 MILLION IN CASH AND INVESTMENTS

* TOTAL BALANCE SHEET PER DECEMBER 31, 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 150.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)