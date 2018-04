April 27 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* THROMBOGENICS INITIATES PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY EVALUATING ANTI-PLGF (THR-317) IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-VEGF (RANIBIZUMAB) FOR TREATMENT OF DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA (DME)

* INITIAL RESULTS FROM THR-317-002 STUDY ARE ANTICIPATED IN Q3 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)