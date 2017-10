Sept 28 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* THROMBOGENICS NV : THROMBOGENICS SUCCESSFULLY INTRODUCES NEW ‘ALREADY-DILUTED’ FORMULATION OF JETREA® (OCRIPLASMIN) IN THE US

* NEW FORMULATION IS DESIGNED TO ELIMINATE PREPARATORY DILUTION STEPS BEFORE INJECTION

* AT POINT OF ADMINISTRATION INTO EYE ALREADY-DILUTED FORMULATION REMAIN IDENTICAL TO CURRENTLY AVAILABLE FORMULATION AFTER DILUTION