Sept 18 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* THROMBOGENICS NV : THROMBOGENICS REGAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO JETREA (OCRIPLASMIN)

* ‍ALCON AND NOVARTIS WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH THROMBOGENICS TO ENSURE CONTINUITY AND ACCESS TO JETREA FOR CUSTOMERS.

UNDER THE TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT, THROMBOGENICS RECEIVES A CASH AMOUNT OF €53.7 MILLION AND A FORTHCOMING EQUITY INVESTMENT OF €10 MILLION IN THROMBOGENICS CAPITAL.