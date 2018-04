BRIEF-Thrombogenics Reports Initial Data From THR-317 Clinical Study

April 4 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* CLINICAL TRIAL IS TARGETED TO BE INITIATED IN Q2 2018

* ‍STUDY ENROLLED A TOTAL OF 49 PATIENTS, INCLUDED ANTI-VEGF NAÏVE PATIENTS AND AS SUB-OPTIMAL ANTI-VEGF RESPONDERS​

* ‍THR-317 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED​

* ‍NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES OR RELEVANT SAFETY EVENTS WERE REPORTED AT ANY DOSE LEVEL​

* ‍DATA SUPPORT INITIATION OF A NEXT STUDY EVALUATING THR-317 IN COMBINATION WITH AN ANTI- VEGF​

* ‍30% ANTI-VEGF TREATMENT NAÏVE 8MG GROUP SUBJECTS SHOWED A > OR EQUAL TO 15 LETTER GAIN FROM BASELINE

* 5.3% ANTI-VEGF TREATMENT NAÏVE 4MG GROUP SUBJECTS SHOWED A > OR EQUAL TO 15 LETTER GAIN FROM BASELINE