Feb 18 (Reuters) - THURGAUER KANTONALBANK:

* FY ANNUAL PROFIT OF CHF 135.1 MILLION EXCEEDS THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S VALUE BY 0.7 PERCENT.

* FY DIVIDEND FOR PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES IS AGAIN CHF 2.80 PER SECURITY