Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thurgauer Kantonalbank:

* FY PROFIT OF CHF 134.2 MILLION EXCEEDS THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE BY 3.7 PERCENT

* INCREASES THE DIVIDEND ON PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES BY 5 CENTS TO 2.80 FRANCS PER SHARE

* SEES FOR 2019 LOWER BUSINESS SUCCESS THAN IN 2018

* IN THE COURSE OF THE YEAR TO REVIEW THE CORPORATE STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)