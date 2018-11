Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thurgauer Kantonalbank:

* HEINZ HUBER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, LEAVES THE THURGAUER KANTONALBANK

* HE WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF RAIFFEISEN SWITZERLAND

* HUBER'S DEPUTY THOMAS KOLLER WILL TAKE OVER THE CHAIRMANSHIP ON AN INTERIM BASIS