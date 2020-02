Feb 28 (Reuters) - thyssenkrupp AG:

* , ASKED ABOUT PLANT TECHNOLOGY M&A PROCESS, SAYS YOU CANNOT EXPECT A DEAL TO CLOSE THIS FISCAL YEAR

* CFO SAYS CAPITAL GAIN FROM ELEVATOR SALE WILL BE MORE THAN 14 BILLION EUR

* CFO SAYS CORONAVIRUS HAS AN IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS IN CHINA, THERE IS A RISK OUR SUPPLY CHAIN WILL BE DISRUPTED Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)