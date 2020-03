BRIEF-TI Fluid Systems Says FY Management Basis Dividend EUR 8.96 Cents

March 17 (Reuters) - TI Fluid Systems PLC:

* FY MANAGEMENT BASIS DIVIDEND EUR 8.96 CENTS

* FY MANAGEMENT BASIS REVENUE EUR 3,411.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3,472.8 MILLION

* FY MANAGEMENT BASIS ADJUSTED NET INCOME / PROFIT EUR 150.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 155.2 MILLION

* EXPECT THAT OUR 2020 REVENUE WILL OUTPERFORM GLOBAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION VOLUMES SIMILAR TO PRIOR YEAR

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN WILL BE HIGH SINGLE DIGIT AND THAT ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION WILL BE SIMILAR TO PRIOR YEAR

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DOES NOT INCLUDE IMPACT OF ONGOING COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) OUTBREAK