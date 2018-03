March 20 (Reuters) - Ti Fluid Systems Plc:

* FY ‍REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.4% YEAR OVER YEAR​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EBIT GROWTH OF EUR 22 MILLION OR 5.9% TO EUR 384 MILLION​

* ‍FY PROFIT GREW BY EUR 71 MILLION TO EUR 115 MILLION​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF 1.31 EURO CENTS PER SHARE​