BRIEF-TI Fluid Systems Withdraws 2020 Outlook, Cuts Management Pay

May 11 (Reuters) - TI Fluid Systems PLC:

* TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC - Q1 2020 TRADING UPDATE AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC - WITHDRAWING 2020 OUTLOOK IT PROVIDED IN ITS FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 17 MARCH 2020

* TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC - BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT HAVE AGREED TO A TEMPORARY 10% REDUCTION IN THEIR FEES OR BASE SALARY

* TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC - MOST OTHER SALARIED EMPLOYEES HAVE AGREED TO A SIMILAR 5% REDUCTION

* TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC - GROUP ENDED 2019 IN A STRONG LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC - SUPPORTS PAYMENT OF 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC - GROUP ACHIEVED REVENUE OF EUR 717.3 MILLION IN Q1, GROUP REVENUE DECREASED BY 16.0% YEAR OVER YEAR