March 26 (Reuters) - Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd :

* TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD - FY REVENUE RMB539.3 MILLION, DOWN 28.3%

* TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD- FOR YEAR, PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB93.8 MILLION, DOWN 57%

* TIAN GE INTERACTIVE - AS OF ANNOUNCEMENT DID NOT NOTICE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL POSITION CAUSED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: