BRIEF-Tian Shan Development Holding Announces Formation Of JV

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tian Shan Development Holding Ltd :

* TIAN SHAN DEVELOPMENT HOLDING LTD - ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE FOR ACQUISITION OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY OWNERSHIP

* TIAN SHAN DEVELOPMENT HOLDING LTD - JOINT VENTURE WILL BE OWNED AS TO 51% BY TIANSHAN WANCHUANG AND 49% BY HEBEI DAXI.

* TIAN SHAN DEVELOPMENT - ‍EXPECTS ITS MAXIMUM CAPITAL COMMITMENT TO JV ARRANGEMENT IS ABOUT RMB496.2 MILLION ,EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF RMB5.1 MILLION TO JV

* TIAN SHAN DEVELOPMENT-‍ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH​ HEBEI DAXI; ESTABLISHES JV TO PARTICIPATE IN TENDER, AUCTION AND LISTING-FOR-SALE PROCESS TO ACQUIRE LAND