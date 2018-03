March 28 (Reuters) - Tian Shan Development Holding Ltd :

* FY TURNOVER UP 30.6% TO RMB4,982.7 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3.00 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* PROFIT FOR YEAR 2017 DECREASED BY 13.6% TO RMB103.2 MILLION