Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tian Shan Development Holding Ltd

* Transaction in relation to acquisition of 95% of share capital of Langfang City Chenghui Real Estate Development Co

* Unit and Ha Hongshuang and Li Yingchao as vendors entered into agreement

* Deal for consideration of RMB99.2 million

* Unit has conditionally agreed to settle target company debt of about RMB45.6 million