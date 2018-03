March 23 (Reuters) - Tiangong International Co Ltd :

* UPDATES ON U.S. GOVERNMENT’S IMPOSITION OF IMPORT TARIFFS ON STEEL

* EXPECTED THAT GROUP’S FINANCIAL POSITION WILL NOT BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* EXPORT REVENUE OF DIE STEEL AND HIGH SPEED STEEL PRODUCED BY GROUP TO U.S. DURING YEAR TO DEC 31 LESS THAN 2.5 PERCENT OF TOTAL REVENUE