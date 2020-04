April 14 (Reuters) - Tianjin Chase Sun Pharma Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT RECEIVES CHINA'S MEDICAL PRODUCT REGULATOR'S APPROVAL TO ADD SYSTEMIC INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME, MULTIPLE ORGAN FAILURE IN SEVERE, CRITICAL TYPE OF NEW CORONAVIRUS AS NEW INDICATION IN ITS PRODUCT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3a9lpPn Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)