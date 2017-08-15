FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development revises acquisition price for stakes in five firms to 9.11 bln yuan
August 15, 2017 / 7:09 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development revises acquisition price for stakes in five firms to 9.11 bln yuan

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :

* Says transaction amount for stakes in five firms (acquisition targets) was revised to 9.11 billion yuan in total from 8.73 billion yuan previously

* Says acquisition targets including 34.5 percent stake in a Chongqing-based development firm, 65 percent stake in a Yibin-based development firm, 100 percent stake in a Shandong-based development firm, Beijing-based construction development firm, and 30 percent stake in a Chongqing-based property firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ff3KDo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

