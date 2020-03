March 9 (Reuters) - Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co Ltd :

* JINRAN CHINA RESOURCES & TIANJIN GAS SUSPENDED VALUATION WORKS OF VARIOUS ASSETS & CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

* PARTIES WILL RESUME EXPLORATION OF PLAN TO FINISH REMAINING CONSTRUCTION VALUATION WORK AFTER FULL RESUMPTION OF WORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: