Nov 30(Reuters) - Tianjin Pengling Rubber Hose Co Ltd

* Says co issues 16 million shares and raises 248 million yuan in total via private placement

* Says a securities asset management firm raises stake in the co to 3.8 percent (7.7 million shares) from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UvD6cq

