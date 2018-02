Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER GUOHUA LIFE PLANS TO UNLOAD UP TO 419.0 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING 14.45 PERCENT STAKE, IN THE COMPANY WITHIN 24 MTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nooaHa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)