March 5 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT GCL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO $500 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES TO KELLEY ASSET HOLDING LTD TO BOOST LIQUIDITY

* SAYS IT OFFERS COLLATERAL FOR GCL INVESTMENT'S NOTE ISSUE