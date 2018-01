Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd:

* ‍SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CHINA BOHAI BANK ,TIANJIN BRANCH, TO INVEST RMB150 MILLION IN CAPITAL-PROTECTED INVESTMENT PRODUCT​

* ‍SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CHINA BOHAI BANK CO TO INVEST A SUM OF RMB250 MILLION​